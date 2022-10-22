I was shocked with how frank William Shaw was in expressing his great concern about “conservative activists” seeking Moore County School Board positions. Kudos to Shaw for clearly identifying the severe threat to our local educational system.
I’m a Democrat, but not “liberal” on all issues. I am fearful of folks like Bruno, Benway and Hensley having influence on our school board. All of them have vociferously expressed extreme views, which are dangerous to our democratic culture.
One can begin with their support of the efforts to overthrow our government to prevent the election of a duly elected president. In addition, they love to throw up this fake screen about Critical Race Theory which has no presence, even remotely, in our local schools. Be aware of what you are voting for in choosing your candidates.
Don Harnum
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.