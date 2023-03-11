Storytelling and road trips go together like gravy on rice, but sometimes the things we see along the way become the story. That’s what happened on Saturday, March 4, when Forest Creek residents performed their first cleanup as new Adopt-A-Highway members. It began with event organizer Susan Hulbert providing section assignments for a 2-mile stretch of Airport Road and asking 20 volunteers to bring back and share their most interesting observations.
Participants encountered a variety of manmade and natural items that sprouted like noxious weeds. Liquor bottles, aluminum cans, cigarette butts, plastic grocery bags and candy wrappers were common, and it did not surprise anyone to stumble on a few golf balls. After all, this is Pinehurst.
We were surprised, however, to find several vape cartridges, a lampshade, a canine skull and a recently deceased red-bellied woodpecker. Those items would have made for an interesting day, but the greatest find was a tightly folded sheet of paper. Unfolding it revealed a numbered list of 46 names with the heading “Kissing List” and subheading “high school.” It was unclear if the numbers indicated pecking order or if the list contained suitors sought or already kissed.
The paper was in good condition and not old enough to have inspired the 1980 hit song “Kiss on My List” by Hall and Oates. As the list circulated through the group of trash collectors, Hulbert said, “Oh man, 46! I haven’t kissed that many guys and I’m 69 years old. Things are different nowadays.”
The day produced over a dozen bags of trash and recyclables and had all the making of a country song. Participants felt the joy of cleaning up the community, but somewhere out there a student is searching for their “Kissing List,” dreaming about their romantic exploits, or pursuing another smooch.
Tom Lillie
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
