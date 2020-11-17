To the kind woman in front of me at Aldi on Veterans Day who paid my $21.31 bill, your kindness has been repaid 10 times over. Thank you.
There I was fumbling with my
iPhone at checkout, trying to figure out how to use Apple Pay to take care of my bill. (I had stupidly left my wallet at home.) Before I realized what was happening the woman who had been in front of me in line had entered her debit card and paid my bill.
Maybe it was the Eighth Air Force T-shirt I was wearing to honor my father, who gave his life when his bomber was shot down over Belgium in 1944. Or maybe she is always so kind. In either case, in response to my inadequate thanks, she told me to “just pay it forward.”
The best way I could think of to repay your kindness was to do as I was told. So I donated 10 times that amount to the Food Bank in your honor … according to their website that translates to 2,131 meals in your honor. Thanks again.
Ken Pitzer
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
