My wife and l were struggling to fill the yard waste bin and get it to the curb as the truck approached. Frustrated, we watched it sail by, then suddenly the driver stopped, backed up, and got out to help me the rest of the way up our driveway.
She was a pleasant young woman with a beautiful smile. I was both taken aback that she noticed and was gratified by her kindness and consideration.
Kudos to our Public Works employees in our different towns who keep things running for all of us on a local level.
Dave Sinnott
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
