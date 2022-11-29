The kindness of the people in Moore County who came to my rescue recently has taught me one thing for sure: If you are going to break down, do it in small-town America.
Two weeks ago, I learned that my 87-year-old father had entered hospice. I was in Chapel Hill and he was in Fort Myers, Florida. I fired up my motorhome and started driving south. I got as far as Aberdeen and then my transmission lost power.
It was 4:30 p.m., right around closing time, when I called Josh at Southern Sinner Truck and 4x4. Josh closed up shop, jumped in his pickup truck, and drove over to where my motorhome and I waited.
“I hate to tell you this, but your transmission will not get you to Florida. You need to go to a transmission expert.” I tried to pay Josh for his time, but he would not let me.
The next morning, I called Leenheer and Son Automotive and Truck Repair in Carthage. Karen Leenheer understood enough of what I needed and told me they would do everything they could to help me so I could get to Florida to see my dad. Jeff and Kyle Leenheer pulled out all the stops to get me back on the road as soon as possible, but they knew it would take a week or more.
Kyle found a place for me to get propane (thank you, Ms. Betty at Carthage Saw and Mower) and a place to stay in the motorhome while I waited for the new transmission (thank you, Roland at Airport RV Park).
The Leenheer family and the people of Carthage helped me stay upbeat. Thank you, small town America, for caring about a stranger who just wanted to go see her dad.
Michelle Fishburne
Chapel Hill
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
