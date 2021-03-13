For the past few weeks, a rooster has been living downtown. I’m not sure how he got there; chalk it up to a quirk of Southern Pines. After an isolated year of seeing the same sights nearly every day, I was delighted to encounter the unexpected when I heard the rooster crow or saw him pecking around the park.
While walking my dog on a recent Saturday evening, I noticed a group of about 15 kids chasing and harassing the rooster, who was hiding in the azalea bushes by the railroad tracks across from the basketball court. As a 30-something who has spent most of my life in Southern Pines, I know better than anyone there is not a lot for teens to do here. But I think we can do better than chasing chickens by the railroad tracks.
I called out to the group to leave the rooster alone, but here’s what I really wanted to say: If you encounter something funny, unexpected and unusual in your life and your first instinct is to hurt and destroy it, please resist that impulse. If cruelty impresses your friends, they are not really your friends. In fact, they would probably be amused if someone did something cruel to you.
In closing: Can we get these kids a skate park? Maybe their bloodlust would be slaked by skinning their shins on the pavement and they wouldn’t have to resort to animal sacrifice.
Laurel Holden
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.