Kids are all different and they all learn in different ways. Kids who struggle with reading and math need a lot of extra help. I’m glad Board of Education member Robert Levy is thinking about ways to help them, but I think he’s going about it all wrong.
Forbidding kids who aren’t reading or doing math at grade level from taking enrichment classes isn’t a good way to help them. It’s a really bad idea.
Kids learn a lot in those enrichment classes. I learned to measure in sewing class, not math. I learned about fractions in cooking class and art class, not math. I learned to be a better speaker in drama class, not English.
Sometimes, it’s not about separating struggling kids from their peers and making them sit in remedial classes all day. Sometimes it’s just about letting kids learn in a way they can understand and apply concepts.
There’s nothing wrong with making struggling kids take remedial classes and get extra tutoring. But those things should be done in addition to enrichment classes and not instead of them.
Mr. Levy should talk to our teachers and counselors and parents of kids like me before he makes a huge mistake that hurts a lot of children.
Jessica Christy Bowman, West End
