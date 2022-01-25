I felt compelled to write after reading the story about Mr. Laflin’s search for a kidney for transplant. A close relative of mine was hospitalized on Jan. 18 for removal of one of her healthy kidneys. It was immediately transplanted to a waiting recipient.
The entire process was an amazing success. My relative was released on Jan. 20. Before leaving the hospital, she visited the recipient. His surgeon was in the room.
My relative commented that it was a miracle that she had been a match. The surgeon replied, “No, the miracle is that you were a willing donor.” Her kidney began functioning immediately for the recipient, and he was released.
My hope is perhaps a reader will be inspired to consider becoming a donor for Mr. Laflin and experience this life-saving miracle.
Harriet Sloan, Aberdeen
