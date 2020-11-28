In the midst of these troubling pandemic, political times, it’s so uplifting to hear “breaking news” that warms the heart. I would like to share just such news.

On Nov. 21, the 12th annual Household Hazardous Waste, Paper Shredding and Medication Drop-off was held at Pinecrest High School. Participating as a member of Keep Moore County Beautiful for over 12 years, I can say this event was the most organized, successful event to date.

Yes, the lines were long at certain times. However, the responses from citizens of all ages and diversity throughout Moore County were so gratefully expressed for having a place which could take so many different materials at one time, as well as being assured that the materials would be responsibly handled. And everyone wore masks.

Thank you, citizens of Moore County, for participating in this most important environmental event. We all made it work, better than ever in the middle of this pandemic.

Thank you to our event sponsors, without whom this event would not exist: Moore County Sheriff’s Office NC Cooperative Extension Moore County, Keep Moore County Beautiful, NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Moore Health Board, Moore County Solid Waste. Thank you to the townships of Aberdeen, Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Whispering Pines, as well as Moore County Schools. In particular, thanks to Pinecrest High School for donating the use of the parking lots.

A special thank you to the nine Pinecrest High School ROTC cadets who did all the work in the paper shredding area.

For all who were involved in this event, thank you for giving.

Karen Kaplan, Co-Chairwoman

Keep Moore County Beautiful

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days