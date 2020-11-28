In the midst of these troubling pandemic, political times, it’s so uplifting to hear “breaking news” that warms the heart. I would like to share just such news.
On Nov. 21, the 12th annual Household Hazardous Waste, Paper Shredding and Medication Drop-off was held at Pinecrest High School. Participating as a member of Keep Moore County Beautiful for over 12 years, I can say this event was the most organized, successful event to date.
Yes, the lines were long at certain times. However, the responses from citizens of all ages and diversity throughout Moore County were so gratefully expressed for having a place which could take so many different materials at one time, as well as being assured that the materials would be responsibly handled. And everyone wore masks.
Thank you, citizens of Moore County, for participating in this most important environmental event. We all made it work, better than ever in the middle of this pandemic.
Thank you to our event sponsors, without whom this event would not exist: Moore County Sheriff’s Office NC Cooperative Extension Moore County, Keep Moore County Beautiful, NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Moore Health Board, Moore County Solid Waste. Thank you to the townships of Aberdeen, Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Whispering Pines, as well as Moore County Schools. In particular, thanks to Pinecrest High School for donating the use of the parking lots.
A special thank you to the nine Pinecrest High School ROTC cadets who did all the work in the paper shredding area.
For all who were involved in this event, thank you for giving.
Karen Kaplan, Co-Chairwoman
Keep Moore County Beautiful
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
