It was with dismay that I read about the nature of some of the conversation our school board was having recently when attempting to plan for Moore County Schools’ future.
Our newest board members continue to go back to the tired accusation of “woke” politics infiltrating our local schools.
I’m proud to say that, for the past 20-plus years, I’ve been blessed to serve within every school in MCS.
Because of this experience, I can say with certainty that there is no “woke” or “leftist” political agenda in our schools. It just does not exist.
What does exist in our schools are incredibly hard-working and heroic professionals: teachers, support staff, principals and others who deserve better than baseless, purely political nonsense from their school board members.
Our school system would be much better served if we kept the nationally driven political culture wars out of Moore County.
Here’s to hoping our current Board of Education does exactly that for the rest of their strategic planning process.
The professionals they serve deserve nothing less.
Steve Johnson
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Thank you Steve, these people who so readily attack our school system have no respect for our hard working teachers and administrators. They've been feed fear tactics and are reacting to that, not the reality of how our students are being taught.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.