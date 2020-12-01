Twice in the last couple of days while dog walking, unleashed dogs came right up to my dog and me.
In one situation there was a pack of three loose dogs including a pit bull type; all three dogs were touching my dog with the energy level escalating. I called to the owners/handlers, who had not seen us. The dogs did not listen to them and they had to come to me. Of course they apologized.
Today, another loose dog came right up to my dog, both becoming upset until a bystander intervened. This has never happened in a couple years of daily dog walking.
When loose dogs physically engage with leashed dogs, everyone is put in harm’s way. It is ignorant and arrogant to think otherwise, no matter how sweet or cute or obedient you think your dog is.
Nancy Lyons
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
