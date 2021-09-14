I typically pay little attention to Mr. Lasala’s letters. His recent posting titled “Meanwhile” cannot pass unanswered.
It’s obviously political and not grounded in science or logic, since any middle school physical science teacher could refute his claims. First, his analysis of the glass filled with ice and water that does not overflow is bad science. Ice expands and a full glass of ice does not equal a full glass of liquid. I’m old enough to remember ice cube trays and recall how they always rounded above the tray when frozen. Why? Expansion.
Second, his flawed science regarding carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and green plants ignores reality. When there is an increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, plant leaves thicken and in fact process the gas less efficiently. Science does not know why; they just know that’s how the plants adapt.
Finally, the water produced by melting polar caps is not drinkable. It goes into the oceans — salt water. The diminished glaciers or snow-capped mountains that provide us fresh water are being compromised and there is less runoff of drinking water every year. When there are no glaciers or snow-capped mountains, there is no drinkable water runoff.
When faulty logic and bad science become the cudgels of a political debate we all suffer. Mr. Lasala needs to temper his penchant for political gotcha-ism with reality. It’s time to approach these issues as fair-minded adults with an open mind.
Rodney Harter
Aberdeen
