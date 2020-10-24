Under the First Amendment, courts give political speech a wide berth, but “we the people” don’t have to. I expect integrity from candidates, especially for judicial office.
Consequently, I read “Re-elect” on Steve Bibey’s campaign signs this year with alarm. He is not a sitting judge; he works in the Moore County Clerk’s Office. To what is he being “re-elected”?
Merriam-Webster defines “Reelect” as “to elect for another term of office.” Collins Dictionary offers: “When someone … is re-elected, they win another election and are therefore able to continue in their position(.)” Mr. Bibey’s signs create the distinct and incorrect impression that he is a sitting judge and seeks to continue that position an additional term.
Although Mr. Bibey was a district judge — elected in 2014 for one term — Judge Regina Joe unseated Mr. Bibey in 2018, perhaps due to his lackluster Judicial Performance Evaluations. Depending on the criteria evaluated, only 31-45 percent of attorneys rated Mr. Bibey “Good” or “Excellent.” Judge Joe’s positive evaluations ranged from 92-94 percent.
Mr. Bibey lost, is not a judge and is not properly seeking “re-election.”
Does this semantic distinction matter? Yes, words matter, as any judge or lawyer should be able to tell you. Mr. Bibey is creating the impression that he holds an office he doesn’t hold; he is attempting to paper over his 2018 defeat.
This is unethical. Canon 7(C)(3) of the N.C. Code of Judicial Conduct states: a “judge or candidate should not intentionally and knowingly misrepresent his/her identity or qualifications.” By using the word “re-elect,” Mr. Bibey has done both. He’s done so subtly and in a way that he can wave off as technical, but he’s done so.
Judicial ethics matter. I support Judge Tiffany Bartholomew.
Julia Latham
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
