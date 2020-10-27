In a recent letter to The Pilot, Benjamin Cano attacks Donald Trump and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the oppositional positions to both expressed by the “esteemed” New England Journal of Medicine and the British journal Lancet.
I have been a continuous subscriber to the New England Journal of Medicine since 1964. Earlier this year, that journal published an article highly critical of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID therapy. More recently it published a retraction and abject apology when the article was discovered to be a fraud.
Lancet suffered a similar fiasco when it published Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s paper alleging that childhood vaccinations cause autism. The Lancet, under great pressure, retracted the article, and Wakefield has lost his medical license. Meanwhile, children around the world are currently struggling with recurrent measles, mumps and other conditions.
Several months ago, the lead editorial of the NEJM regurgitated, without attribution, the message of The New York Times 1619 project. The Times’ project is, of course, historical revisionism at its worst. In its great years the NEJM was properly a medical journal, with a totally non-political content. Now many of us longtime subscribers refer to it as the New England Journal of Progressive Politics.
Mr. Cano, with the unyielding certitude of the uninformed, demands a national pandemic policy. At present there is nothing approaching an “expert” agreement on how to deal with COVID. Experiences from states, even regions, are widely divergent. New information comes in every day. Thank God we don’t have a national policy.
Dan O’Connor
Pinehurst
