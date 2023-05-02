The Friends of Aberdeen Library held a gala on April 13 to celebrate “Turning The Page” toward a new, high-functioning library.
The evening was sold out, had tremendous local business support, grass-roots support and support from the town officials. Mitch Capel provided a festive air to the evening, supported by Derrick Numbers of the Neon Rooster and Rod Harter’s portrayal of a well known character from “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”
It was an enjoyable evening for all. Just as importantly, it gave me an opportunity to answer a question I have received from a few Doubting Thomases during our efforts to raise money for our challenge: “Why does a town need a library, when we have computers?”
I always explain that a high-functioning library is not just a warehouse for books in today’s society. Well-run libraries create a sense of place for the community, through various programs for children and adults alike. They provide community space for small groups, technology capabilities for those that can’t afford it at home, children’s reading programs, speaker engagements for all ages and, for many, a simple respite site from day to day chaos.
Our vision is to have all of that plus a balcony for relaxed reading and a “library reading garden” just a few steps from the front door.
We are not there yet. However, the evening of the gala clearly expressed that the vast majority of the residents understand the need — and they want it sooner than later.
Tom Cruce, president
Friends of Aberdeen Library
