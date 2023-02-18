On Jan. 26-28, I was one of 1,300 volunteers from around the country to join the Alzheimer’s Association for its annual Community Leadership Summit in San Diego.
It was energizing to meet other volunteers and learn the various reasons and motivations that bring us together to actively support the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association. Throughout the conference, the Alzheimer’s Association emphasized the critical role volunteers play in the success in supporting the 180,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their families here in North Carolina.
My role as a volunteer in the Sandhills area is as North Carolina committee member, “The Longest Day” host and top fundraiser, and my desire to tell my story to help all those caring for loved ones suffering from this disease.
This year’s gathering of community volunteers is important to me because I lost my grandfather on Nov. 6, 1998, my mom on May 7, 2017, and currently have an aunt battling the disease. The conference gave me a new perspective and appreciation for all the ways volunteers in North Carolina can support individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s.
As an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer, I look forward to doing my part, but more volunteers are needed. I invite other Sandhills residents to join me in fighting this devastating disease. Learn more at alz.org/volunteer.
Katie Carpenter
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.