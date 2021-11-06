We had been here just a few years after my retirement following a 35-year career as an educator when Dr. Grimesey was initially fired by the school board. I had been a teacher, supervised student teachers, ran a first-year teacher mentor program and was the principal of a K-6 elementary school of 650-plus students.
I remember at the time being so interested in what was happening because, though I’d been through some firings of superintendents in my career, I had never seen such an outpouring of support for a superintendent from all constituencies of the school community — teachers, administrators and parents. It was simply astonishing.
I scrolled through hundreds of comments posted on the online comment section of The Pilot for a single negative piece, but never found one — and that was when comments could be posted anonymously. Dr. Grimesey hasn’t changed, but the times certainly have.
I have followed Dr. Grimesey from afar, and I believe that he has been an excellent steward of this district, a man of integrity who has remained true to his word and steadfastly devoted to his “calling.” He has remained “first and foremost” an educator, “…a teacher who happens to be a superintendent.”
Dr. Bob will be extremely difficult to replace. Moore County Schools has been well-served. Congratulations, Dr. Grimesey, you have done something not enough of us can say. You have done superb work at work worth doing, and made a difference in the lives of others. Best of luck.
Lynn Hancock
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
