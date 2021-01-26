As the events of Jan. 6 unfolded in Washington, D.C., many were heard to say “This is not us” or “This is not who we are.”
Subsequently, more than one observed, “Yes, we are. This IS who we have become.”
I did not want to think that true. But then I read that a member of our local school board feels no compunction about public expressions of hostility and violence.
Sad at heart, I wrestle with the question: “IS this who we have become?”
Nelda Cockman
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
It has now been reported that a member of Congress called for bringing in machine guns to deal with the protestors. Imagine if Republicans had called for such actions in the many cities that were looted and burned. Democrats called in 25,000 National Guard to defend the swearing in of Joe Biden. Democrat controlled DHS called in 7,800 National Guard to protect Trump. Liberal rioters burned and looted many locations in DC during Trumps swearing in.
Fortunately, Ms Cockman, only those who were conned into believing ‘The Big Lie’ have become like that. They have become unable to ‘Think.’ They let politicians and talk show host think for them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.