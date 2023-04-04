As President Reagan used to say, “There you go again!”
In your editorial vendetta against Pinehurst and its mayor, your most recent complaints (March 21), titled “Thin-skin Whining…” take the village manager to task for finally calling to account the machinations of Linda Boesch, the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Moore County. Perhaps you might try some journalistic undertakings and find out why and how Boesch seems to leave disruption and disorder in her wake.
We all realize that The Pilot has been unhappy with Pinehurst since the previous “growth-at-any-price” administration was replaced, but come on, guys. Sputtering because Mayor Strickland sought to reassure you that the Pinehurst Council would not collapse is hardly an example of either responsible journalism or insightful commentary.
Russell McAllister
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
