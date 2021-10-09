A recent article in The Wall Street Journal got me thinking about how our leaders are confusing “We the People” through the politicization of fear. As a result, they have put the entire country at greater risk by not teaching people how to take in facts and utilize those facts to calculate risk in their daily decision making.
The article was titled “Young Americans Aren’t Getting Vaccinated, Jeopardizing COVID-19 Fight.” The quote was “Advisers to the CDC have said the rare heart-related condition, known as myocarditis, appears related to the use of messenger RNA vaccines but the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of side effects.”
The title is intentionally inflammatory, with the sole purpose of generating fear, and is completely baseless given the science we know now over 18 months into this. The likelihood that young adults have had (symptomless) COVID-19 and/or been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and have antibodies against the disease is in the upper 80 percent range. Also, the latest science demonstrates a greater than 98 percent full recovery from COVID-19 if you are young and healthy.
So, instead of fear mongering and guilting people into getting a medical procedure, they should teach people to make risk informed decisions, weighing what they know about the disease, their age, their general health, and their lifestyle and the need to get a vaccine which has known, serious side effects.
It is criminal negligence for leaders and the media to make wildly generalized statements that young people are risking the health of the planet. That kind of fear and misinformation may induce someone to get a vaccine they don’t need and risk a life altering, permanent, and potentially fatal heart condition. Stop telling people what to do and think. Teach them to think for themselves.
Nick Lasala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
