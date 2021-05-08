According to the U.S. Census, Pasquotank County had a 2019 estimated population of 39,824 and a median income of $50,558 per household.
Pasquotank County is where Andrew Brown Jr. was recently shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies. For that same year, the Census Bureau estimated that Moore County had a population of 88,247 residents and a median household income of $59,963.
Pasquotank County can afford body cameras for its sheriff’s deputies. The elected officials of Pasquotank County believe in the merit of body cameras for its deputies. The same can be said for the Village of Pinehurst and hopefully the towns of Aberdeen and Southern Pines will soon make purchases. Yet a Moore County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says its agency can’t justify the cost. What is wrong with this picture?
Ellie Collins
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
