What would be the response of President Trump and the American public if the Taliban in Afghanistan, while peace negotiations are taking place, ambushed a U.S. Army patrol killing 18 Americans? Given the attitude of the president and his base, it would be a strong military response, and most likely the majority of Americans would agree.

The death of American servicemen has always had a profound impact. We recently commemorated the Battle of Antietam in the Civil War where total casualties in one day were almost 23,000 with 3,650 deaths, the bloodiest day in American military history. That was more than three times the American casualties (6,600 casualties with 2,500 deaths) on D-Day in the Normandy landings in World War II. The total deaths in the Battle of Gettysburg over three days were 7,058.

In World War II, there were estimated immediate deaths of Japanese at Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the range of 90,000-165,000 over four months. There is still debate over Truman’s decision to drop the first atomic bombs on civilian and military populations.

And now, under President Trump’s decisions and how we as Americans have decided to accept or criticize those decisions, we are at 200,000 deaths due to COVID-19. This is the equivalent loss of four Army corps. Have we become so desensitized to civilian deaths that we reject expert medical advice and say, “It is what it is”?

Matthew Farina

Southern Pines

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(1) comment

Mark Hayes

Another New York carpetbaggers letter, I don't blame you from fleeing that cess pool, DeBlasio and Cuomo have allowed 38,000 deaths, not Trump.

Report Add Reply

