Critical Race Theory is a law-school topic that’s been around since the 1970s. It is not taught at the K-12 level, as anyone with the slightest bit of integrity and intellectual curiosity knows.
People who say they “despise” Critical Race Theory and demand that it be kept out of our schools are intellectually lazy or just plain dishonest and they should not be elected to the school board (or any other leadership position).
“CRT” is a manufactured panic deliberately created by far-right activist and master manipulator Christopher Rufo after he decided that “political correctness” had outlived its usefulness in enraging the Right. You can find Rufo’s writings articulating this goal online. Outlets like Fox News dutifully amplified “CRT” in order to rile up “the base.”
We already have too many willfully ignorant members on our school board who jump at any far-right “dog whistle,” whether it’s “CRT,” “wokeness,” unfounded gender-identity hysteria, book banning or lies about the 2020 election. They’re not interested in knowing the truth of these things; they just want to push their political agenda.
Patricia Currie Blume
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.