Confused about the status of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and whether you can enroll in health insurance coverage for 2021? The ACA is still the law. Subsidies that help pay premiums as well as cost sharing reductions that reduce out-of-pocket costs are still available.
Moore County residents have a choice of plans from NCBCBS, Cigna and Ambetter for 2021. But, the enrollment period ends Dec. 15, so you must take action soon.
As we struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to have affordable health coverage. If you lost your job and insurance, and/or your income has changed significantly or you just want to see what help you can get to pay for insurance, now is the time to find out. Going without health insurance could mean that you are one medical emergency from bankruptcy. Plus, you’re forgoing free preventive care and negotiated rates for care that come with Marketplace policies.
In 2020, 4,804 Moore County residents enrolled in ACA coverage. More than 90 percent received financial help, which resulted in average premiums of just $116/month, and 56 percent qualified for cost sharing reductions which lowered their deductible and co-pays/coinsurance.
If your income is too high to qualify for help paying your premium, you may qualify for an affordability exemption that will allow you to enroll in a low cost catastrophic plan.
To schedule an appointment and/or get more details, call toll free 1-855-733-3711, or go online to NCNavigator.net. You can also enroll on your own by calling the Marketplace at 1-800-318-2596 (24/7) or by going online to www.healthcare.gov.
Holly Powell
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
