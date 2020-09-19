Insult to Injury

In a recent letter, Ric Mayle wrote to name “just one thing Trump didn’t do which could have helped” regarding the COVID breakout.

When President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in March, he told governors and hospitals to order their own ventilators and other PPE, saying the federal government was “not a shipping clerk.”

Then Trump used the federal government to prevent delivery of critical medical equipment to states and hospitals.

In April, after multiple tries at getting equipment, the Colorado governor tried to purchase 500 ventilators himself. The federal government confiscated them.

Three million masks ordered by the state of Massachusetts were seized by the federal government.

One million N95 masks headed for Los Angeles were seized.

The government confiscated 20 million masks being shipped to health care company Kaiser Permanente.

A hospital in Kentucky ordered four shipments of PPE. The government commandeered the shipments.

Miami-Dade County ordered 1 million N-95 masks. They were confiscated.

Loudoun County, Virgina, had ordered 30,000 N95 masks. The same thing happened.

The governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, had to arrange secret chartered flights of supplies as a way of bypassing federal interference. 

Jared Kushner then added insult to injury by stating, “The federal stockpile is ours, not the states’.”

Bob Curtis

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

 

Ken Owens

Mr. Trump’s son-in-law just don’t see life the way normal people do.

He is desperate for everyone to see that all events glorify his father-in-law.

