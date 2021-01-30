David Hensley does not have the maturity to serve on the Board of Education, as shown by his adolescent remarks regarding the treasonous attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
By stating to a rally-goer to bring him back some ears insults the election process that propelled him to public office, the minority children in the Moore County school system forced to confront white privilege on television, and the public as taxpayers who are opposed to violence and insurrection.
I think David Hensley should resign from the board because he is insincere about education and civics by his childish politics.
Kevin Lewis, Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page:https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Minorities, " forced to watch White privilege. " [huh]
