John Hood made statements in his recent column about infrastructure spending that require a response.
He would like the federal government to leave infrastructure spending to the states. That would place the United States even further behind the rest of the industrialized world. The World Economic Forum already ranks us 13th.
Since we are the “United” States, not the Disunited States, we need to act like it, especially when it comes to transportation. Imagine one state building a four-lane, limited access, divided highway, only to have it meet a two-lane road at the state line. Developing a national network in a federal-state-local partnership is the only rational way to proceed.
As for his auto-centric comment about the “absurd” proportion of spending between highways and Amtrak/transit in the recent infrastructure bill, the sharp increase in spending for Amtrak and transit merely begins to acknowledge our disproportionate spending on highways.
While highways have received many billions in funding year after year, and will continue to do so, Amtrak started life 50 years ago with a $100 million appropriation and has been barely surviving from year-to-year ever since.
If you starve a horse you won’t get a Triple Crown winner. The new spending level addresses not only deferred maintenance but also the need to move forward and expand service nationwide to give more people more options when it comes to travel.
A large percentage of the population is too young, too old, too poor or unable to drive for health reasons. Many more find long trips by car tiring. How about a relaxing journey of two or three hours from here to Washington by train? You could do that in many European and Asian nations. Here, we have one train and it takes over seven hours, if on time.
Kevin McKinney, Pinehurst
