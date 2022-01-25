Home sales here in Moore County are occurring at prices well above current county assessed values. In many cases, sales are being recorded well more than 20 percent above currently assessed values.
Soon, the county will be revaluing homes for purposes of assessing property taxes and recent sales prices will be reflected in those new assessed values. We may all assume our commissioners and county-appointed officials will be fair in setting new tax rates, maybe lowering them, to reflect those new assessed values to keep overall taxes collected by the county relatively stable.
Then again? Is it time for a local Prop 13 if that’s possible?
John Misiaszek, Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(3) comments
That’s what happens when the government prints money without a foundation like a gold standard. People convert dollars quickly into things that will balance the resulting inflation. This is why the prices of houses, boats, cars, land, etc are increasing as fast or faster than the rate of inflation. You have only to blame the current administration. Inflation was much lower under the Real President Donald Trump, you must agree?
Inflation was lower under Trump I can't argue. However, what is the current reason for much of this inflation? His imposition of tariffs on imported goods, not only from China but Europe as well, were inflationary. Tariffs are paid by the consumer, not the off shore manufacturer. Further, during Trump's tenure, he spoke a lot about bringing manufacturing back to our shores. That didn't happen. We've seen that most dramatically during this pandemic, we can't even get masks in sufficient quantities that are made in the USA. Beyond that, where are the chips we need? (Again, supply and demand. Increased demand, short supply, basic economics, prices increase.) Same with phones, how many are made in the U.S.? Appliances? Same thing. Much of this supply shortage is due to supply chain problems, again so much of what we need, or want, is from China or some other Far Eastern Country stuck in the supply chain. If we had brought back manufacturing to our shores as he promised, many of these supply chain issues would not now be occurring. Mr. Trump talked a good game, but that's pretty much all he did, talk.
John Misiaszek
Trump is not the real president anymore. To suggest otherwise makes Kent a liar. What a surprise.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.