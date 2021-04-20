When I read the front page article (“Board Mulls Changes to Curriculum”) in the April 7 edition of The Pilot, there was a sentence that left me perplexed. That sentence was, “At least two members of Moore County’s school board have echoed concerns from detractors statewide that the expanded focus on racism and discrimination are in danger of overshadowing the nation’s progress toward racial equality.”
One’s first reaction to that sentence is to recall that both public opinion polls and economic data call into question the assumption of progress toward racial equality. The next reaction is to wonder how a focus on racism and discrimination could be negatives in the quest for racial equality.
At this moment of perplexity, what I heard in this sentence was, “We think we can maintain an illusion of racial equality if everyone promises to just not talk about racism and discrimination.” That is the essence of “white privilege.”
I have also heard that some members of Moore County’s school board believe that the actions mandated by the new Social Studies standards amount to indoctrination. This nation was founded on the idea that some folks are innately inferior to other folks — so innately inferior that they could be owned as forced laborers, bought and sold like farm animals and only counted as 3/5 of a person.
After slavery was ended, the concept of innate inferiority persisted, leading to Jim Crow laws, white men taking their families and a picnic lunch to witness a lynching, the Wilmington Coup, the Tulsa Massacre and endless other atrocities. That is history. If you are teaching history and you fail to teach that, then you are guilty of indoctrination.
In the quest for racial equality, we need to confront history honestly and say, “White people did that.”
Dennis McCracken
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
The usual talking points of the widely debunked critical race theory and related efforts begun under Barack Hussein Obama to stir up racial unrest. Maybe this will end when America elects a black man as president? Oh, gee, we did that already, twice in fact. Democrats have not had an original idea since Mein Kampf and the Communist Manifesto, therefore they resort to identity politics and election fraud to remain relevant. They have long used government schools to brainwash minds full of mush and dumb down education to create a growing class of unemployable people dependent on government jobs and welfare. Most thinking people now get it, the reason government school enrollment is declining despite overall population growth in our state.
