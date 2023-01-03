When growing up in the 1960s, I watched the TV show, “Life is Worth Living!” starring Bishop Fulton J. Sheen. As he spoke, he chalked his blackboard full of words of wisdom. Then he’d step away for a few seconds and when he stepped back, the board had been miraculously cleaned by what he called “my angels.”
Those angels were at work recently at the FirstHealth Hospice Gardens after gale force winds blew over the nearly 400 luminarias donated and placed throughout the labyrinth in memory of loved ones and in honor of the hospice angels who cared for them.
Another volunteer and I arrived a few days later to set the bags back in place and were astonished to see that each luminaria had been carefully righted. It must have taken those kind and caring “angels” hours in the biting cold on Christmas day to accomplish this feat.
As Bishop Sheen said, “God sets many angels in our paths but often we know them not.”
May God bless those very special angels, whoever they may be.
Kay L. Grismer
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
