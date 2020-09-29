It’s disheartening to watch human decency tossed aside for the sake of partisan politics.
Our president threatens to fight the election results if he loses. Republican senators completely reversed their position on approving Supreme Court justices near an election because it benefits their party. It’s sickening!
Unfortunately, our local school board race, which is supposed to be non-partisan, has become politicized, too. Individuals with limited to no experience with Moore County Schools are being endorsed by a political party to promote their agenda.
In listening to them, you’d think nothing good is happening in public schools. Instead, the candidates speak highly of private, charter and homeschool options. Having experience in both private and public, we appreciate educational options. However it’s surprising to hear such negativity about public education from people campaigning to be on the school board.
We want to elect school board members who will support and advocate for our public schools, not bash them. School board members who look out for all students and not cater to parents with the loudest voices. Those who work to find compromise instead of creating division. They should be leaders who will do what is right to raise the tide for all students, even if some get upset.
Our current board has demonstrated its ability to do all those things and has produced many positive results (increased graduation rates, new and safer schools, more technical certificates and college courses). Stacey Caldwell, Helena Wallin-Miller, Betty Wells Brown and John Weaver get our vote.
Let’s set partisan politics aside and vote for the candidates who care more about the responsibilities of their office and less about themselves and a political agenda, whether that be for our local school board, state positions or Washington.
Mike and Lynn Antil
Pinehurst
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
FYI - My letter was shortened slightly by the editors. (I know it was long!) We also chastised the Democratic House for hinting they may impeach Trump again in order to block the Supreme Court nomination. Indecent behavior is displayed on both sides of the aisle, which is why we believe in voting for the best candidate and not a party. This should be the way to elect all leaders, whether that be for a president or the school board.
