Many believe the country is destined for an eventual war in the East, and, should that come to pass, we are ill-prepared.
Boasting the lowest recruiting numbers since the Vietnam era, the military is at a loss for employing the all-volunteer service. Whether individuals are unqualified due to educational, emotional or physical setbacks, the job market or just the lack of motivation, America’s youth are not answering the call to service its nation so desperately needs.
While the military has explored various options to counter these hindrances, these efforts, while producing some results, are not remedying the problem at the capacity the country needs.
One option the military hasn’t explored though — and one that is of much interest to this writer — is raising the maximum age for enlistment.
In 2006, Congress and the Department of Defense defined the maximum age for enlistment at 42. Previously, it was 35 years. While the military has been hesitant to visit this option, dipping into an older, more established, slightly more educated and mature demographic makes sense.
Generation X defines and supports the characteristics that the military desires and seeks. Generation X generally has already: completed varying levels of post-secondary education; exhibits better emotional and physical attributes; and possesses a high level of patriotism and calm to duty.
Given improvement in the quality of life, advances in medicine, and an expanding life expectancy, it would only make sense that age limitation matches these values. Canada and Great Britain employ maximum age limitations up to and exceeding 50.
Given recruiting trends, I believe it’s in the military’s best interest to explore any and all possible solutions to this ordeal before it’s too late. Maybe taking a step in the opposite direction will provide the step in the right direction our country greatly needs.
Jason Childress
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
