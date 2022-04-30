I want to encourage parents to allow for more outside unsupervised and unstructured free play for their children.
Unsupervised free play allows for children to develop skills such as the ability to cooperate, making and enforcing rules, solving conflicts and accepting defeat.
These skills are not taught by sitting as an individual at computers, iPads, and televisions.
The size of the average American family has been shrinking, which has led to less time for these social developments to occur between siblings. Allowing free unstructured play will strengthen our future generation’s ability to socially interact and possibly lessen the chance of the habitual need for authorities to resolve disputes.
Jared Dant, Cameron
