In business, we talked a great deal about responsibility and accountability, and it made a great deal of sense. When I read articles like the recent one about the problems at Crain’s Creek Middle School, I try to apply those same terms to education.
Like most taxpayers, I initially thought of the students being responsible for learning and the teachers accountable to us for that learning. But as I think more about it, I think the only way we really get our money’s worth in education is if one reverses that thinking.
I now believe that teachers carry the main responsibility to us for learning, in that they have to provide an environment in the classroom conducive to learning. I also assign this same responsibility to parents, administrators, non-teaching school employees, the Board of Education and us as taxpayers. And in the schools that I have been in as a substitute teacher, Moore County teachers are doing just that; they are providing the students with the tools and the classroom environment with which and in which they can be successful.
Now comes the hard part. I believe we need to assign accountability for learning to each student … no excuses, no exceptions. As taxpayers we are providing the gift of education to each and every student in the public schools, and I think too often we allow students to escape their accountability. How many times have I heard a student say “I don’t like this…this isn’t fun!” Well, I agree, sometimes learning is not all fun and games, but tough bananas, knuckle down and get to it. “Not fun” is not an excuse for not learning. Students, no excuses, you are accountable for learning. You owe it to yourself and to me.
Nick Weltmann
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
