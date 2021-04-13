The “honeysuckle blossoms” in Ted Fitzgerald’s Arboretum photo on page B1 in the April 7 edition of The Pilot are tentatively identified as “honeysuckle blooms.” They are actually yellow or Carolina jessamine, pronounced “jasmine” by many folks.
Honeysuckle blooms are mostly white — red in the Japanese varieties — and won’t show up for another month or so. Ordinarily this would be no big deal. However ,many children learn to suck the nectar out of the trumpet shaped blooms.
The nectar of the yellow blossoms are poisonous, and little children could become very ill or worse. Teach your children and grandchildren to love and enjoy nature, but safely.
Thomas K. Squier
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
