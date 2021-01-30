Gen. Marvin Covault has had a glass of Trump Kool Aid. I would rather tell him personally, but when I wrote to him about a previous column, he chose not to reply.
Although he acknowledges that Trump lost, he asserts that “millions of voters believe there was voter fraud” by which he means all of those who voted for Trump and then accepted his outrageous claims that, in fact, he had not only won, but won by a landslide.
He queries whether Democrats believe that “cheating is OK” if it does not pass “some undefined threshold of frequency.” And finally, he calls on President Biden to “select a special prosecutor…to identify voter/election problems.”
Nobody said there were no erroneous ballots — that would be impossible given that all steps in the process are conducted by frail humans. There were not, in any case, any statistically significant number of them. Ballots cast do not equate to ”corroboration.”
And to what would yet another investigation accomplish other than to waste more time and money? Unless such an investigation substantiated Covault’s fantasy-driven claims, he would just say that it was a political railroad, fake news. His group is the same one saying the Senate should not have an impeachment trial, because it would be time consuming and expensive.
Finally, it’s amazing that someone with Covault’s respected military background would even want a president who called deceased soldiers “losers,” called Sen. John McCain “a loser” and who failed to stand up to Russia for offering bounties on murdering our troops.
Manfred Rothstein, Pinehurst
