I have written to each member of the Board of Commissioners and Moore County Board of Education to encourage them to support the visionary proposal of the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust with regard to their acquisition of Southern Pines Primary School.
This property was originally the site of a Rosenwald school. Rosenwald Schools were built with philanthropic funds matched by local African American communities to educate Black children in the rural South.
The $6,000 required match was raised in 1921 by the African American citizens of West Southern Pines, at a time when the average Black male earned 50 cents a day for working from sunrise until sunset. The town of West Southern Pines was one of the first incorporated African American towns in North Carolina.
I believe that this ambitious project and innovative concept will serve our community well, while also retaining and restoring the culture of the Black community in Southern Pines. This project has wide support from civic and corporate sponsors, and from many individuals — myself included.
Lynn Hancock
Pinehurst
