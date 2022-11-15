Thank goodness the midterms are over. I’ve been saddened and disappointed with the name calling printed on The Pilot’s Opinion pages, especially in regard to the supposedly nonpartisan Board of Education races.
Many politicians wax poetically about the need to reach common ground to solve our nation’s problems. There is no common ground. Therefore, everyone needs to compromise if we are going to address our nation’s problems: immigration, inflation, crime, abortion, failing schools, election integrity, climate change.
But politicians are afraid to compromise because they fear voter and party backlash. Thus, this nation’s problems remain unsolved only to be used as campaign and fundraiser chips in the next election cycle.
Both sides of the aisle claim democracy is on the ballot. This “win at all costs” attitude, without compromise, is the greatest threat to democracy. Can we stop demonizing people we disagree with politically?
In the meantime, I guess I should just take solace that no one was called a racist, terrorist, homophobe, socialist, fascist, Marxist, communist, Nazi or Demogorgon.
Thomas Puzak
Pinehurst
