John Hood’s column of June 13 can’t help criticizing rail transit at every opportunity.
True, the past year has been tough on rail, bus and air ridership, worldwide.
Eventually rail transit will return to near-normal levels and with innovative changes to schedules and fares along with continuing population growth, it will be as important as ever.
While Charlotte and numerous cities in the United States, Canada, Europe and elsewhere continue to develop new rail transit lines, the decision to terminate the Triangle’s light rail project was most unfortunate. It should be reworked and reinstated.
Mr. Hood may think that rail transit is mainly just for professionals, but if he broadened his horizons and actually rode trains elsewhere, he would soon discover they, and transit in general, are used by a wide demographic.
Cars are not for everyone, or for every instance. Young people can’t afford them, older people and those with disabilities find them increasingly difficult or impossible to use, and people who have a better use for their time and money find transit, especially rail, to be an attractive alternative.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics finds the average annual cost of car ownership is in excess of $9,500, much of which could be saved by using transit instead of a second car, or even a first.
A good rail transit system will enhance mobility for all, attract new companies to the region, create transit-oriented development in housing, save time, frustration and lives, and help us meet important environmental goals our nation should be pursuing.
Kevin McKinney
Pinehurst
