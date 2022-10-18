I want to comment on the editorial in last Sunday’s paper and defend Commissioner Nick Picerno’s position as it relates to adding more school resource officers (SROs) in our public schools and the associated funding.
Commissioner Picerno and I had a discussion on this topic a few days after the joint meeting between the Board of Education and Board of Commissioners and agree on the following:
First, on the funding, using federal and state funds, available to the Board of Education to help cover these cost is an appropriate request. Responding to Commissioner Picerno’s request, the Board of Education found approximately $500,000 in available funds which will be very helpful. More funds will eventually be needed, and we hope our state legislature is willing to cover most of the expense.
Additionally, the Board of Education authorized a survey of each campus as to safety needs. These could include structural changes for added safety that could be very expensive and be in addition to the proposed new personnel.
Second, compensating a school resource officer at the same level as a full-time sheriffs deputy was requested. I also agree with Commissioner Picerno that the responsibilities are different and thus a different pay scale is appropriate.
We acknowledge the benefit of continuing to work with local law enforcement to enhance school safety. We are fortunate to have the leadership of Chief Rodney Hardy as we move through this process with the Board of Education.
Frank Quis
Chairman, Moore County Board of Commissioners
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.