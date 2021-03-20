With the results of our recent presidential election came an important and wonderful by-product: the removal of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education. DeVos had no business being in that position to begin with. She never taught in the classroom and never attended a public school.
Removing and replacing DeVos with an educator is analogous to the USA landing on the moon. For education, it’s one giant step for teachers, one gigantic step for our children. If educating our children is not a top national priority, our society, as we know it, is doomed. From our children come our leaders, scientists, doctors, teachers, etc.
Frank Lisco
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
