The new school board can be expected to encourage more parental involvement in the operations of our schools. Some changes to the board’s operational procedures will advance this goal.
The traditional agenda scheduled the closed-session deliberations at the beginning of the board meeting, leaving the public waiting for as much as two hours for the public comment portion of the meeting and discouraging public attendance. The Board of Education should schedule the closed sessions at the end of business meetings, the format used by the Board of Commissioners.
Another feature of the county agenda is worthy of emulation. The public comment section is placed at the beginning of the meeting, before the consent agenda. This affords citizens an opportunity to express opinions on matters on that agenda, which can include very significant actions of the board.
Last, and foremost, is to shorten meetings. A recent meeting lasted eight hours. Shifting more of the groundwork to committees, as was suggested, could contribute to more focused and more concise meetings that encourage parents to attend meetings and develop understanding of the issues faced by the schools.
These steps will invite needed parental involvement in the work of the new board.
Keith Clark
Aberdeen
