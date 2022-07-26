The lingering Moore County Schools “tempest in a teapot” library book controversy has clearly taken on a life of its own in recent months. It has manifested itself in further polarization of various ideological factions, overt conflict between myopic board members and the district’s administration, and lines being drawn in the sand as we approach a crucial school board election in November.
Indeed, it seems as though the recently appointed superintendent’s “honeymoon” period might have just set a world record for brevity. The nasty manner in which he is being publicly beat up by certain board members, while others sit idly by twiddling their thumbs, is shameful.
Having previously served in that same role in three separate public school systems, I can attest to how frustrating and aggravating it is to be constantly micromanaged by power-hungry board members who have axes to grind and narrowly focused agendas to champion.
The dynamics on the Moore County Board of Education have the real potential to drastically change even more radically following the upcoming election in November. The three most recently elected board members are seemingly banking on increasing their coalition by two seats in November, thus giving them a like-minded ideological majority of seated members. Those of us who have been paying close attention to the positions of the remaining candidates can almost certainly predict which two those three board members are advocating for.
The current local library book controversy, as politically motivated and heated as it is, could very well become only the tip of the iceberg of a massive public education policy-making shift awaiting us if the impending November election isn’t taken seriously. That said, the ballot box beckons us.
Ray Brayboy
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.