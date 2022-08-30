As a legal immigrant to this country, having gone through five years of due process, I would like to ask all Pilot readers and or staff who support our current government, or believe our current administration is doing a good job, to explain to me or anyone else who has been waiting for years to receive a green card through due process, how opening our borders to millions of illegal immigrants without proces, makes any sense?
I have a friend who recently married a Colombian citizen and applied to bring her back to the U.S. legally. He has been told this will take at least a year. I suggested he fly her to Tijuana and simply walk across the border, receive a free cellphone, food and a bus ride to Baltimore and they will be together within a few days.
To Biden administration supporters, please enlighten me and other ignorant citizens how you continue to support this and our current administration.
Craig Dunlop
Pinehurst
