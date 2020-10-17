I am confused and hopefully you will be able to help me clear my thinking. Daily I read the Raleigh News & Observer, Fayetteville Observer, as well as The Pilot. Every Republican officeholder quoted — and I’ll also include the two of our election commissioners who recently resigned — is concerned with voter fraud.
President Trump and Congressional Republicans are claiming voter fraud and the election is rigged, but to date have not provided any proof supporting their claim.
North Carolina Republican legislators are making the same claims as well as our former Republican governor. Now even the two GOP representatives on the election commission resigned because they didn’t “understand” what they signed changing the state’s election rules.
How can the Republicans claim voter fraud nationally and here in North Carolina in elections past when they are in charge? In fact, the only documentation of fraud uncovered was in N.C.’s 9th district, and that was committed by Republicans.
I know folks out there can rationally explain fraudulent claims, but it seems Republicans are the only folks who seem to understand fraud. Would that be because they recognize their past practices? See why I‘m confused?
Gordon Galtere
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.