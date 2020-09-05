Sept. 15 marks 30 days before early voting begins in North Carolina, and, according to state statutes, political signs may be placed on road and highway righst of way.
In 2015, the Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution allows states to adopt laws that regulate non-commercial signs. However, the Supreme Court said that laws regulating non-commercial signs are invalid if they differentiate signs on the basis of content. In this case, the state law allows only political signs and not signs with other content.
If political signs go up, complaints will be filed with Pinehurst police and the Moore County sheriff. In addition a law suit will be filed. If a judge determines that the Supreme Court ruling prevails over the N.C. statutes, candidates will be subject to “littering, which is a class 3 misdemeanor and subject to a fine of no less than $250, nor more than $1,000” for each and every sign.
Thanks to Mr. Robert Gebhardt for his commentaries in The Pilot on Feb. 29 and Aug. 16 for pointing out and detailing how the signs are unconstitutional and many are in violation of state laws.
Kenneth Owens
Pinehurst
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.