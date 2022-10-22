If you care about our democracy, the upcoming election should be important to you — important enough for you to vote! If you think your vote doesn’t matter, think again.
When Gov. Roy Cooper won, he won by an average of 100 votes per county, and when Cheri Beasley lost her reelection bid for state Supreme Court, she lost by four votes per county. In Moore County alone, more voters failed to vote in that race than she needed to win.
In North Carolina, the only thing standing between women and a total ban on abortion is Gov. Cooper’s veto pen, and the fact that Democrats hold enough seats in the state legislature to prevent a veto override. If the Democrats lose just three seats in the House and two in the Senate, North Carolina will join the ranks of other states that ban abortion. If that matters to you, you should vote.
If you’d rather be represented in the U.S. Senate by a former NC Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (Cheri Beasley) than by a gun store owner who has been endorsed by the twice-impeached, disgraced ex-president, then you should vote.
If you think Fort Bragg should be represented in the U.S. House by someone who has actually served in the military — Lt. Col. Ben Clark, retired — then you should vote.
If you want our schools to be run by educators rather than insurrectionists and election deniers, then you should vote.
We will be electing people who will make a difference in our everyday lives. From the future of our democracy to Social Security to Medicare and Medicaid, to gun safety, to the laws of our state and the education of our children, how you vote will matter a great deal.
Lynn Hancock
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.