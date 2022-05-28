U.S. Rep. Tony Gomez, whose district includes Uvalde, Texas, stated on television the morning after the latest school shooting: “Now is not the time to discuss policy.” He went on to say he was concerned about — and we needed to support — the survivors and first responders.
Well, Congressman, isn’t it better to debate how to stop such acts of terrorism than to rush in to garner national publicity for your re-election campaign? It would be much better to celebrate positive events than to mourn loss.
Congress is more focused on saving the unborn, even if the fetus is destined to have mental and/or physical issues which will limit their lifespan, and place untold burdens on the families and society, than the safety of children.
I say to Congress, if not now, when? Go back to work and do something.
Roy Cameron
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
