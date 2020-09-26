I Trust Helena
I encourage everyone to carefully consider our local school board races when you cast your upcoming vote. Don’t forget to turn your ballot over and vote for Helena Wallin-Miller for Board of Education.
Helena is a listener. I have witnessed first-hand how much she opens her mind, heart and ears to the children, teachers and parents of Moore County. She puts the children of Moore County first and has served our school board with fiscal responsibility and sound judgment with regards to safety during these fluid times.
I trust our future with Helena.
Rob Barrett
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
