I Support Wallin-Miller
I am voting for Helena Wallin-Miller because she is committed to social and mental health in schools.
Our community understands — now more than ever — that a student cannot achieve academic growth without addressing critical social and emotional challenges. If schools are to fulfill its mandate of educating every student, regardless of status, home life, or economic background, Moore County must have an advocate for mental health on the school board. Helena is that leader.
Desiree J. Lambert
Robbins
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.